Buck Country Music News

Corey Kent teams with Texas legend Pat Green for duet ‘Two Hands’

todayMay 23, 2025

John Medina/Getty Images

Corey Kent‘s near the top of the country chart right now with his single “This Heart,” but he’s just released a new duet.

Corey has teamed up with Texas country legend Pat Green for a duet called “Two Hands.” He wrote on Instagram, “What an honor it was to be asked by Pat Green to cut a song together!”

“This song is about having grit and building something that lasts for the people you love,” Pat says.

The chorus goes, “At the end of the day/ the measure of a man/is the world he builds with his own two hands.”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Corey and Pat discuss why they related to the song so much. Corey says it was the line, “Boots by the door/ head on my shoulder.” 

“I carry my kids in from the car multiple days a week,” Corey says. “I’m in that phase of life, man. My kids are 7, 5 and 3 right now. I don’t have many songs that speak to this phase of life … it’s cool when you find a topic you haven’t really touched on.”

Meanwhile, Corey’s on tour this summer with Jon Pardi.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

