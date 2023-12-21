Could AI be used to create new Jimi Hendrix music?

David Redfern/Redferns

Renowned music producer Eddie Kramer is teasing fans with the possibility of new music from the late Jimi Hendrix.

During an appearance on The Vinyl Guide podcast, Kramer, who is part of the Experience Hendrix team with Janie Hendrix and John McDermott, says it’s possible that AI could be used to turn archival Hendrix audio into new music, similar to what was done with The Beatles’ latest single “Now and Then.”

“It’s really very advanced digital manipulation, and now the technology has become so evolved,” Kramer shared, noting that he really doesn’t like to describe the technology as AI. “I’m sure if we found another tape [that has] Jimi’s voice buried, I know I could use something similar, which I’ve done before, but now it’s going to be on a much higher level.”

As for whether there’s music that exists that could be used to produce new songs, Kramer says, “Yes, there are tapes that I would love to get my hands on,” although he notes the process to get that to happen “could be quite lengthy.”

Kramer helped produce the recent live Hendrix release, Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live at the Hollywood August 18, 1967, and says he looks forward to discovering more old Hendrix material.

“This whole concept of restoration, it feels sometimes as if I’m part archaeologist with the little brushes brushing away the dirt from the stones and the bones and then revealing something spectacular,” Kramer says. “I love it.”