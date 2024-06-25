AD
Could Kelsea Ballerini be dropping a new duet with Noah Kahan?

todayJune 25, 2024

Courtesy Prime Video/ACMs

A new Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan collab could be on the horizon.

On TikTok on Tuesday, Kelsea posted a 22-second snippet of herself singing a tune that is listed as “Original Sound – Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan.”

Noah has posted on his Instagram Story a photo of a box containing a pair of cowboy boots, along with a note saying, “Hey, you a cowboy yet?” It’s signed with a heart and the initials “KB.” He captioned the photo, “Nah, I cry too much.” Kelsea reposted that image on her own Story.

Noah and Kelsea performed a mash-up of “Stick Season” and “Mountain with a View” together at the ACM Awards in May. Noah wrote on Instagram at the time, “I have never had so much fun in my life. Thank you to the @acmawards and the extraordinary and gracious @kelseaballerini for letting me join her on stage. So inspired by you.”

Kelsea’s latest project is 2023’s Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good). Earlier in June, she teamed up with Little Big Town on a newly recorded duet version of “Shut Up Train.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

