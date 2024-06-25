Could Kelsea Ballerini be dropping a new duet with Noah Kahan?

Courtesy Prime Video/ACMs

A new Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan collab could be on the horizon. On TikTok on Tuesday, Kelsea posted a 22-second snippet of herself singing a tune that is listed as “Original Sound – Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan.”

Noah has posted on his Instagram Story a photo of a box containing a pair of cowboy boots, along with a note saying, “Hey, you a cowboy yet?” It’s signed with a heart and the initials “KB.” He captioned the photo, “Nah, I cry too much.” Kelsea reposted that image on her own Story.