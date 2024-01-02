Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Since Ozzfest first began in the ’90s, festival culture has exploded. So could there ever be another Ozzfest tour?

That’s the question Ozzy Osbourne posed to his wife and Ozzfest founder Sharon Osbourne during the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

“Yeah, sure,” Sharon replied. “Of course.”

The last full-scale Ozzfest tour took place in 2007. Since then, there have been pared-down tours and one- or two-day events, the last of which took place in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve 2018.

Among the issues that would face the resurrection of Ozzfest, Sharon said, are the financials.

“Why is it when it comes to us that everybody thinks that we are trillionaires?” Sharon asked. “Every manager who wants their band on our festival wants one of the f****** trillions they think we’ve got.”

Speaking about the broader festival landscape nowadays, Sharon is proud to see how much of it has been shaped by Ozzfest.

“It’s great, that’s what we wanted, everybody to do spinoffs and do their own festivals,” Sharon said. “It’s great for fans, it’s brilliant.”

“We started something,” she added. “People have taken it, and it’s still great for the genre.”

Should an Ozzfest tour ever come back, though, you probably shouldn’t expect to see Ozzy play all the dates. The Prince of Darkness announced in 2023 that he’d retired from touring due to health issues, though he still hopes to play one-off shows in the future.