Country Grohl? HARDY wants to collaborate with Foo Fighters frontman

ABC/Randy Holmes

Could Dave Grohl be the latest artist to go country? Maybe, if HARDY has his way.

Speaking with Billboard, the country star names the Foo Fighters frontman as a dream collaborator.

“I don’t even know if he even knows I exist, but he would be cool,” HARDY says. “Dave Grohl is definitely No. 1.”

Grohl has crossed over into the country world on a few occasions, including performing live with Shania Twain at the 2023 Austin City Limits festival and collaborating with Zac Brown on Foo Fighters’ 2014 Sonic Highways album.

HARDY, meanwhile, just released what he calls his debut rock album, Quit!! It includes collaborations with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Limp Bizkit‘s Fred Durst, and references Nickelback with the single “ROCKSTAR.”

“To meet people that like who truly influenced the s*** out of me growing up and then to become friends with them, it’s a very cool thing,” HARDY says.