Courtney Love clarifies Melissa Auf der Maur tour comment: ‘Not a reunion baby’

todayMarch 5, 2026

Melissa Auf Der Maur & Courtney Love during The 1999 Gibson Guitar Awards at Hard Rock Cafe in Los Angeles, California, United States. (SGranitz/WireImage)

Courtney Love has clarified that Hole is not reuniting after teasing an upcoming tour with former bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur.

As previously reported, Love posted a video of Auf der Maur on Instagram captioned, “So do we tell the kids about the tour … ?” The post is also soundtracked by the Hole song “Malibu.”

Naturally, the post led to speculation that Hole was getting back together, which Love has now refuted.

“Not a reunion baby,” Love writes in the comments of her original post. “Me and [Auf der Maur] touring new songs.”

Love also replied to a post by Spin magazine reporting on her original comments, adding, “No hole reunion, [Auf der Maur] playing shows, new songs.”

Hole last played live together in 2012. In 2019, Love posted and then deleted a photo of Hole rehearsing together. But in 2021, she told Vogue there would “absolutely not” be a Hole reunion, adding, “You guys have gotta get over it.” 

Meanwhile, Auf der Maur is going on a book tour in support of her upcoming memoir, Even the Good Girls Will Cry, due out March 17, while Love is the subject of a new documentary called Antiheroine, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

