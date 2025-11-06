Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies from self-inflicted gunshot at 24: Police

AD

(NEW YORK) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase on Wednesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers attempted to pull over Kneeland, 24, following an alleged traffic violation on the Dallas North Tollway around 10:30 p.m., according to the Texas DPS. Kneeland allegedly refused to stop and troopers pursued the vehicle until losing sight of the vehicle and stopping the chase, officials said.

The vehicle was found a short time later abandoned after a crash on the Dallas Parkway, the officials said. Kneeland was found dead “in the immediate area” with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Texas DPS said.

The Plano, Texas, Police Department said officers twice responded to Freeland’s home on Wednesday night, once at 11 p.m. shortly after the crash at the request of Frisco Police Department and then a separate request for a welfare concern 40 minutes later. Police did not make contact with anyone at the home either time.

Kneeland was a second-round pick out of Western Michigan in 2024 and played in a reserve role for the Cowboys.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland scored a touchdown when he recovered a blocked punt against the Cardinals on Monday, the only one of his career.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” his agent, Jonathan Perzley, said in a statement. “I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys.”

“Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field,” he continued. “To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

Kneeland played 11 games as a rookie last year and then seven games this season. He had his only career sack in the opening game this season against the Eagles.

The Cowboys, who beefed up a struggling defense with former Jets star Quinnen Williams on Tuesday, are on a bye this week.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.