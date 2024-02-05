AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Craig Morgan joins US Army Reserve as warrant officer

todayFebruary 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Craig Morgan was sworn in as Warrant Officer 1 in the U.S. Army Reserve on February 3.

The ceremony took place at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, with Craig’s family and friends in attendance.

“Amazing day with my Army reserve unit 313th United States Army Band for my pinning ceremony. Special thanks to everyone who came,” the “International Harvester” singer captioned his Instagram carousel, which includes photos of the swearing-in ceremony.

Craig, a patriotic Army Veteran and Grand Ole Opry member, had previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions.

On the music front, Craig’s latest project is the six-song EP, Enlisted, which arrived in October and features collabs with Luke CombsLainey WilsonJelly Roll and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%