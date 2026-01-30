AD
Rev Rock Report

Cream releases ‘White Room’ video from 2005 Royal Albert Hall reunion

todayJanuary 30, 2026

Cream ‘Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005’ reissue/(Surfdog Records)

Cream, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band made up of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce, has released an official video of the 2005 Royal Albert Hall performance of their iconic track “White Room.”

The performance is featured on the newly reissued live album Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005, which captured the band’s four-night reunion at the venue after 37 years apart.

The album is out now on triple blue and green splatter vinyl, and double blue and orange CD.

Released in October 2005, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005, captures Cream’s first shows together since their farewell concerts at the same venue in November 1968. The band did reunite one other time, in 1993, for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

