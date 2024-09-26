AD
National News

Criminal charges coming in alleged Iranian hack of Trump campaign emails: Sources

todaySeptember 26, 2024

(WASHINGTON) — Federal law enforcement officials plan to announce criminal charges Friday in connection with the alleged Iranian hack of emails from members of former President Donald Trump’s campaign, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The Iranians allegedly gained access to data and files taken from the email accounts of Trump advisers, which included internal documents used to vet Trump’s perspective running mate, the sources said.

The Trump campaign, as victims, would be notified of any criminal charges that happen, as is standard Department of Justice practice.

Sources tell ABC News the Trump campaign has been informed.

A Justice Department official declined to comment when reached by ABC News.

A Trump campaign spokesperson also declined to comment.

