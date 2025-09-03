AD
National News

Critical DNA evidence to be allowed in Gilgo Beach serial killer case, judge rules

todaySeptember 3, 2025

Alleged serial killer Rex A. Heuermann is escorted into Judge Tim Mazzei’s courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead for a frye hearing on July 17, 2025 in Riverhead, New York. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A New York judge on Wednesday admitted DNA evidence that Suffolk County prosecutors say links alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to the murders of at least seven victims.

The defense had challenged the evidence since it was obtained using new DNA technology that had never been used in a New York court.

Prosecutors successfully argued the technology was derived from accepted scientific methods.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

