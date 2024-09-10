AD
Rev Rock Report

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young releasing recording of 1969 Fillmore East concert in October

todaySeptember 10, 2024

Rhino Entertainment Company

Back in April, Neil Young revealed in a post on his Neil Young Archives site that a live album featuring an early concert by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was in the works, and now we have more details about the release.

Live At The Fillmore East, 1969 will be released Oct. 25, featuring a newly discovered multiple-track recording of CSNY’s Sept. 20, 1969, show at the Fillmore East in New York. The concert took place a month after their second-ever show together at Woodstock. It includes performances of future CSNY classics “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” “Guinnevere” and “Our House,” as well as the Young track “Down By The River.”

The first performance released from the album is a previously unreleased live recording of “Helplessly Hoping,” which is available now via digital outlets.

The album was produced from the original eight-track concert recordings of the show, with Young and Stephen Stills working with Jay Hanlon at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles on the final product. 

Live At The Fillmore East, 1969 will be released on two-LP vinyl and CD and is available for preorder now. There will also be a special clear vinyl edition, sold exclusively at retailers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

