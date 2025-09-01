AD

Cross Country Opens Season Strong

The Mountaineers kicked off their season with an impressive showing, setting the tone for an exciting year ahead.

On the men’s side, freshman Dominic Pardon led the team with a strong 5K performance, crossing the line in 17:20. While no new personal records were set this time out, the group came together for what proved to be their best season opener to date—a promising sign for what’s to come.

The women’s team also had a standout day. Sophomore McKenna Emerson paced the squad with a time of 22:21, while fellow sophomore Piper Hoke delivered one of the highlights of the meet. Hoke clocked in at 23:18, marking a two-minute personal best compared to last year’s season opener—a huge step forward.

With strong performances across the board, both teams have plenty to build on as they head into the rest of the season.