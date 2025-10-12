Cross Country Sets Record At DBU Old Glory Meet

AD

The Mountaineer Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Team traveled to Fort Worth to compete at the DBU Old Glory Gallop. The men’s team raced the 8k distance. On a very crowded field, the Mountaineers weee able to set 6 new personal records lead by Jr. Sean Dansby finishing with a time and new PR of 27:38. Freshmen Tristan Evans also had a huge PR as well finishing with 27:59. JR Ruben Medrano ran a PR of 28:01. So. Derrick Medina set a PR of 28:48. Fr. Xavier Hernandez set a PR of 29:08 and Corahn Evans also set a PR of 30:07.

The Women’s team Competed at the 5K distance.

McKenna Emerson 20:41 (New PR & School Record)

Piper Hoke 21:52 (New PR)

Andrea Eckermann 22:30

Daniela Luna 22:37 (New PR)

Katherine Brookby 25:28 (New PR)

Madicella Stockton 26:14 (New PR)