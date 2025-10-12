AD
Sports News

Cross Country Sets Record At DBU Old Glory Meet

todayOctober 12, 2025

The Mountaineer Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Team traveled to Fort Worth to compete at the DBU Old Glory Gallop. The men’s team raced the 8k distance.  On a very crowded field, the Mountaineers weee able to set 6 new personal records lead by Jr. Sean Dansby finishing with a time and new PR of 27:38. Freshmen Tristan Evans also had a huge PR as well finishing with 27:59. JR Ruben Medrano ran a PR of 28:01. So. Derrick Medina set a PR of 28:48. Fr. Xavier Hernandez set a PR of 29:08 and Corahn Evans also set a PR of 30:07. 

The Women’s team Competed at the 5K distance. 

McKenna Emerson 20:41 (New PR & School Record)

Piper Hoke 21:52 (New PR) 

Andrea Eckermann 22:30

Daniela Luna 22:37 (New PR)

Katherine Brookby 25:28 (New PR)

Madicella Stockton 26:14 (New PR)

Written by: Schreiner University

Similar posts

Sports News

Volleyball Sweeps Lewis & Clark Invitational

Mountaineers Sweep the Lewis & Clark Invitational Portland, Ore. – Schreiner Volleyball turned in a perfect weekend in Oregon, going 3–0 at the Lewis & Clark Invitational to push their record to 5–1 on the season. Match 1 – Schreiner 3, Macalester 0 (25–12, 26–24, 25–20) The Mountaineers started strong […]

todayOctober 12, 2025

Sports News

Mountaineers Earn Weekend Split, Take Down Colorado College in Five

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, and HOUSTON, Texas — The Schreiner University volleyball team capped another strong SCAC weekend with a split on the road, highlighted by a thrilling five-set victory over Colorado College before narrowly falling to St. Thomas. On Friday, the Mountaineers outlasted Colorado College 3-2 (25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11) in […]

todayOctober 12, 2025

