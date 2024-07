Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The stock price of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike plummeted in early trading on Friday amid a global IT outage that has affected clients worldwide.

Shares fell nearly 15% on Friday morning, dropping the price to its lowest level since May.

“The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.