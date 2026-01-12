AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Cryptic Harry Styles website offers more proof that he’s about to return

todayJanuary 12, 2026

Harry Styles, April, 2025, London (Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Remember back in 2022, when a cryptic website called YouAreHome.com turned out to be a preview for Harry Styles‘ album Harry’s House? Well, it’s 2026 and another cryptic website is seemingly announcing that Harry is well and truly back.

The website is called WeBelongTogether.co, which consists of a video of a crowd at a show. If you click it, you’re taken to a website titled HSHQ, which displays a phone number. If you click on that, it prompts you to text “we belong together. we belong together” to the number. If you do that, you’re prompted to add your contact details to a website.

It’s worth noting that the video Harry posted on his YouTube channel on Dec. 27 called “Forever, Forever” ended with the same crowd image that’s on the website and the words “We Belong Together.” Fans have also reported seeing signs with the same image and words in various cities.

Harry’s most recent album is Harry’s House, which won the album of the year Grammy.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

