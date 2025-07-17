AD
Mike FM Music News

Cyndi Lauper kicks off final leg of Farewell Tour: ‘We want people to leave happy’

todayJuly 17, 2025

Cyndi Lauper‘s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour began in October 2024 and has already traveled to the U.S., Canada, Paris and Japan. The final leg starts Thursday in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Cyndi tells ABC Audio what her initial concept was for what she says will be her final major tour.

“I said, ‘Well, if I’m gonna say goodbye, let me say goodbye the right way,'” she explains. “So that was the main thrust of it: that I was gonna bring people together, celebrate who I am now, and all the music that people listen to — share my story, let them know how important it is, how their stories are important [and] everybody’s story is important.”

“We’re a community of light, so why not bring people together and make them happy?” she notes. “And we want people to come to the show and leave happy.”

Cyndi says the reason she’s decided to stop touring has nothing to do with performing, and everything to do with what it takes for her to actually get to the stage so she can perform.

“The packing and unpacking is such a drag. And if you saw the luggage cart with my luggage,” she says. “So I won’t miss that. I’ll miss the people.”

But what’s good news for her fans is that Cyndi isn’t giving up the stage entirely.

“If I want to give a show, I’ll find a place I could stay in the same place and do a show … maybe two in a row, whatever it is. I’ll do that,” she says. “But on a tour, it’s really rough.” 

The tour is set to wrap Aug. 30 at the Hollywood Bowl.

