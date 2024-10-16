AD
Mike FM Music News

Cyndi Lauper on why upcoming farewell trek is only her second-ever arena tour

todayOctober 16, 2024

Cyndi Lauper has been a star for more than 40 years, but in all that time, she’s only ever done one headlining arena tour — which is why she’s so excited for her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, launching Oct. 24.

Speaking to People, Cyndi says that in the ’80s, when she first started out, “I was an opener for other acts at arenas, then I got to do one big tour for myself. Then I got pregnant with my son, and I was worried I couldn’t do a whole show, so I went back to being an opener again.”

She laughs, “So watch out, kids, once an opener, always an opener!”

Cyndi, who tells People that the ’80s feel “like a million years ago,” also shares that as she prepares for the road, she’s trying not to feel her age — which, for the record, is 71.

“It f****** sucks,” she says of aging. She laughs, “Like in [the song] ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’— you could even say it blows!”

“What you need to do is take care of yourself,” she adds. “That’s the major thing. I try to force myself to do something — the bike, the walking, the weights, the yoga. Yoga’s great, because it just puts you in a zone mentally. But who wants to get old and decrepit? Nobody! But the trick is, I guess, not to get too decrepit.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

