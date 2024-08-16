AD
Mike FM Music News

Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” back on the charts thanks to ‘Cobra Kai’

todayAugust 16, 2024

Disney/Randy Holmes

Cyndi Lauper is back on the charts thanks to the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

Billboard reports that Cyndi’s classic hit “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” is at #1 on the Top TV Songs chart after it appeared in the third episode of the current sixth season of the show.

Its inclusion in the episode resulted in 13.7 million on-demand U.S. streams of the song and an additional 2,000 downloads.

Meanwhile, several songs are seeing renewed interest thanks to Amazon Prime’s The Boys, including Christoper Cross’ “Sailing,” which is at #2 on the chart, Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street,” which is at #3, Toto’s “Rosanna” at #5 and America’s “You Can Do Magic” at #10.

As for Cyndi, she’s set to kick off her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour on Oct. 18 in Montreal. A complete list of dates can be found at cyndilauper.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

