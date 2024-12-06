AD
Entertainment News

Cynthia Erivo speaks out against Ariana Grande’s cyberbullies: ‘Quite dangerous’

todayDecember 6, 2024

David Becker/WireImage via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo has Ariana Grande‘s back.

While in conversation at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival on behalf of the hit film Wicked on Friday, Erivo spoke about Grande’s past complaints about being cyberbullied for her appearance.

“I think cyber bullying is quite dangerous to be honest because it’s easy to be behind the computer and type words about a person you don’t know anything about,” Erivo said. “I think that the more we can protect ourselves from that the better … the best way to support someone who is going through that is really to be a counterpoint to whatever is coming at that person – be the voice that is positive.”

Erivo also spoke about the bond she created with Grande in order for them to play Elphaba and Glinda in the musical film.

“We didn’t audition together. We met after the roles, and we spent time together before we started rehearsals,” Erivo said. “We decided that we were going to make sure we protected each other, that we were kind to one another, that we were going to work with each other and build a relationship which meant that when we were on set, we both felt really safe to play and to do the roles as we needed.”
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

