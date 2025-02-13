AD
Entertainment News

Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg have a mini ‘Sex and the City’ reunion

todayFebruary 13, 2025

FZS/MEGA/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg had a mini Sex and the City reunion.

Nixon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her and Eigenberg seemingly on the set of And Just Like That…, the iconic show’s sequel series.

The actors, who played Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady, are seen bundled up, with Nixon wearing a puffer jacket over a sweater and Eigenberg wearing a jean jacket over a flannel shirt.

“Fancy seeing you here,” she captioned the post.

The costars are friendly in real life, but their onscreen counterparts have had a roller-coaster relationship.

After falling in love on Sex and the City, Miranda and Steve have since split in the sequel series.

And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season.

Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall confirmed she won’t be back after her cameo last season. Rosie O’Donnell and Patti LuPone will be joining Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and others in the cast for season 3.

