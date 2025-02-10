Dad-to-be Teddy Swims wants to coach a youth football team ‘like Snoop Dogg’

Matthew Taplinger/CBS

Teddy Swims is going to be a first-time dad in a few months, and he says he has big plans for his future child’s sports career.

Teddy appears in the new episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals YouTube series, which drops Tuesday at 6 a.m. He says in a preview, “I just want to be the coach of something. Hopefully I’m gonna have a son and I can coach a football team. I want to do the Snoop Dogg, like, youth league Netflix series.”

Teddy was referring to Coach Snoop, the 2018 Netflix series that followed the rapper as he created a youth football league to keep kids out of trouble.

“That’s what I’m trying to do eventually: Teddy Swims little league, and coach my son,” the Grammy nominee says. “Hopefully I get that opportunity. Maybe a daughter wants to play football, or maybe I’ll do the Teddy Swims cheerleading league … chess league. Whatever they’re into, I’m into.”

Teddy’s partner, Raiche Wright, is about five months into her pregnancy.