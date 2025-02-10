AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Dad-to-be Teddy Swims wants to coach a youth football team ‘like Snoop Dogg’

todayFebruary 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Matthew Taplinger/CBS

Teddy Swims is going to be a first-time dad in a few months, and he says he has big plans for his future child’s sports career.

Teddy appears in the new episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals YouTube series, which drops Tuesday at 6 a.m. He says in a preview, “I just want to be the coach of something. Hopefully I’m gonna have a son and I can coach a football team. I want to do the Snoop Dogg, like, youth league Netflix series.”

Teddy was referring to Coach Snoop, the 2018 Netflix series that followed the rapper as he created a youth football league to keep kids out of trouble.

“That’s what I’m trying to do eventually: Teddy Swims little league, and coach my son,” the Grammy nominee says. “Hopefully I get that opportunity. Maybe a daughter wants to play football, or maybe I’ll do the Teddy Swims cheerleading league … chess league. Whatever they’re into, I’m into.”

Teddy’s partner, Raiche Wright, is about five months into her pregnancy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%