Buck Country Music News

Daddy lessons: Jon Pardi wears his heart on his sleeve in ‘She Drives Away’

todayMarch 12, 2025

Capitol Records Nashville

If you want to know how Jon Pardi feels about being a dad, just check out his new song that drops Friday. 

“Now I’ve been up all night in room 203/ It’s like they took out my heart and wrapped it in pink/ Yeah, it all just kinda hit me, put tears on my face/ Ain’t even got her in a car seat, and I’m dreading the day,” he sings in a preview of “She Drives Away.” 

Jon originally posted the clip, along with a montage of videos, on Feb. 18, the day his oldest daughter, Presley, turned 2. His second daughter, Sienna Grace, was born last July.

“Becoming a dad 2 years ago has been my biggest blessing,” he reflected in a new post teasing the song.

“She Drives Away” is included on Honkytonk Hollywood, along with his latest hit, “Friday Night Heartbreaker.” The full album arrives April 11. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

