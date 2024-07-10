AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Daisy Edgar-Jones no longer starring in Carole King biopic

todayJuly 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals in a new interview that she’s no longer attached to star in a biopic about singer/songwriter Carole King. 

Daisy, who stars in the new movie Twisters, was first attached to the Carole film back in 2022. She told Variety that the biopic is “no longer happening,” although sources tell the trade it’s still in development.

“I love Carole and I love that story, but it was a year ago that they decided [to no longer pursue it],” she said. “I think it’s a gorgeous story, and the script probably needs a little more time in the oven.”

Daisy says she learned to play piano for the film, and even met Carole on Zoom.

“I was like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever,’” she says of connecting with King. “She really enjoyed Normal People, so she was a fan of that and I was a fan of hers.”

Daisy adds, “I get so starstruck by musicians, much more than actors, and Carole was one where it was quite hard to keep my cool.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%