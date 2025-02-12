AD
Entertainment News

Daisy Ridley on playing Rey in upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie: ‘It’s very exciting’

todayFebruary 12, 2025

Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley is opening up about the upcoming Star Wars film centered on her character, Rey.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Ridley said she was thrilled to be returning to the character she played in all three Star Wars sequels — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

“She’s someone I have been so thrilled to play over the last three films,” Ridley said. “It really had to mean something and feel important to continue to tell her story. And I feel like we are in the process of doing that. So it’s very exciting.”

The upcoming film, which currently has the working title Star Wars: New Jedi Order, was announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023. The current premise finds Ridley’s Rey overseeing a new class of Jedi knights.

Star Wars: New Jedi Order will also mark a milestone for the franchise. Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct the film, making her the first woman to helm a Star Wars movie.

Ridley expressed her excitement over Obaid-Chinoy getting to tell the next chapter of Rey’s story.

“I think Sharmeen is going to take an amazing amount of care with her,” Ridley said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

