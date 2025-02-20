AD
Entertainment News

Daisy Ridley on the ‘terrifying’ action scenes in new film ‘Cleaner’

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Quiver Distribution

Daisy Ridley saves the day in the new action film Cleaner.

Helmed by Casino Royale director Martin Campbell, the film arrives in theaters on Friday. Ridley plays Joey, a former soldier turned window cleaner who must save those trapped inside a building that gets taken over by radical activists.

While suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, Ridley’s Joey strives to stop an eco-terrorism group from killing 300 hostages — including her younger brother. Ridley told ABC Audio that it was an exciting film to be a part of.

“It’s always exciting doing something that I feel I haven’t done before,” Ridley said. “Figuring out how to hang off a building for a film was all new.”

You might think Ridley would be free from a fear of heights to sign on for such a role, but that is not the case.

“I do not like heights,” Ridley said. “For the most part, I was 20 or 30 [feet] in the air and then that would go up to 60.”

There was a particular scene that really scared Ridley — when Joey stepped out onto the side of the building for the first time.

“That was properly terrifying because for the most part I got used to being put where I needed to be for the scene. And that was the first time I had to take my own step and guide myself down the side of the building,” Ridley said. “That was terrifying.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

