Dan Fogelberg’s collection of art and sculptures going under the hammer in June

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Art, sculptures and historic collectables from the Deer Island, Maine, estate of late singer/songwriter Dan Fogelberg will be sold by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on June 28, 29 and 30.

The items came from a cottage Fogelberg purchased in the mid-’80s and include European marble and bronze sculptures, European prints — including a Rembrandt etching, Native American artifacts and decorative arts. In a statement, his wife Jean said, “Dan’s taste in art was as diverse and eclectic as his taste in music and he collected from all over the country.”

“As an art major at the University of Illinois, he studied American and European masters and their techniques,” she continued. “After his first hit records, he left Los Angeles for a ranch in Colorado and became immersed in the western and Native American cultures of the Four Corners region of the southwest.”

Jean notes that after he purchased the cottage, Dan “sailed the coast of New England until the last months of his life.”

The auction is accessible online for those who can’t make it to Maine. Visit thomastonauction.com for more details.

Fogelberg announced in 2004 that he’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He died at the Deer Island home in 2007 at the age of 56. Among his many hits were “Leader of the Band,” “Longer,” “Same Old Lang Syne,” “Part of the Plan,” “Run for the Roses” and “Hard to Say.”

In 2023, a controlling interest in his catalog, name, image and likeness was purchased by Irving Azoff‘s Iconic Artists Group. In addition to being a legendary music executive, Azoff was Fogelberg’s old college buddy and his former manager.