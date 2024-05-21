Dan + Shay share why they won’t be on season 26 of ‘The Voice’

We now know why Dan + Shay won’t be returning as coaches for The Voice‘s upcoming 26th season.

The newly crowned ACM Duo of the Year spoke with ET recently to share why they’re stepping out after their first run as coaches.

“We’re touring a lot this year, which we’re really excited about, but obviously doesn’t allow us to come back,” says Shay Mooney.

But that doesn’t mean they’re not exploring ways to return to the show.

“If they would have us, we’d definitely love to see what that looks like,” he shares.

Of their first rodeo as The Voice coaches, Dan Smyers reflects, “It was one of the most fun things we’ve ever done. We’ve done a lot at this point in our career after 10 years, but this is an experience we never even had on our bingo card but like, man, what an amazing honor. All of the artists they could have chosen, they chose us.”

“This is such a good crew. It’s like family, you get to spend time with everybody. I can’t wait to see what the party looks like after the finale.”

The Voice‘s season 25 finale airs Tuesday on NBC. It’ll return for its 26th season with coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé on an as-yet-unannounced date.

“Bigger Houses” is Dan + Shay’s current single and it’s in the top 30 of the country charts.