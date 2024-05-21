AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dan + Shay share why they won’t be on season 26 of ‘The Voice’

todayMay 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Frank Micelotta

We now know why Dan + Shay won’t be returning as coaches for The Voice‘s upcoming 26th season.

The newly crowned ACM Duo of the Year spoke with ET recently to share why they’re stepping out after their first run as coaches.

“We’re touring a lot this year, which we’re really excited about, but obviously doesn’t allow us to come back,” says Shay Mooney

But that doesn’t mean they’re not exploring ways to return to the show.

“If they would have us, we’d definitely love to see what that looks like,” he shares.

Of their first rodeo as The Voice coaches, Dan Smyers reflects, “It was one of the most fun things we’ve ever done. We’ve done a lot at this point in our career after 10 years, but this is an experience we never even had on our bingo card but like, man, what an amazing honor. All of the artists they could have chosen, they chose us.”

“This is such a good crew. It’s like family, you get to spend time with everybody. I can’t wait to see what the party looks like after the finale.”

The Voice‘s season 25 finale airs Tuesday on NBC. It’ll return for its 26th season with coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé on an as-yet-unannounced date.

“Bigger Houses” is Dan + Shay’s current single and it’s in the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%