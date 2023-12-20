Dan + Shay take “Bigger Houses” to ‘The Voice’

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay appeared on The Voice‘s season 24 finale for a performance of “Bigger Houses.” The pair’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney delivered the heartfelt tune while seated atop the model home on their album’s cover art. “You’re never gonna fill an empty cup/ If what you got’s still not enough/ The thing about happiness/ I’ve found is/ It don’t live in bigger houses,” Dan + Shay sang in the reflective chorus.

Dan + Shay will return to The Voice in season 25, but as the show’s first-ever coaching duo. They’ll be joined by Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

The Grammy-winning duo are currently top five on the country charts with “Save Me the Trouble,” the lead single off their latest record, Bigger Houses.