Buck Country Music News

Dan + Shay wrote “Bigger Houses” at the 11th hour

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

It’s hard to imagine Bigger Houses without the title track. But, that’s what almost happened for Dan + Shay.

In a recent interview, Dan + Shay shared that they had turned in the album before “Bigger Houses” was even written.

“We poured [our] hearts into what became the Bigger Houses album. But we had the whole thing done, had it turned in to the label without a title, and I feel like there was some magical thing that needed to happen,” Dan Smyers shares. “There was a song that needed to be written.”

“You always hear these stories – at the 11th hour, you write that song that changes your world. It happened with us on ‘Speechless’ on the self-titled record. We had turned in the album when we wrote that [and] there was no pressure on us, you know?” he recounts.

Thankfully, history repeated itself and they wrote “Bigger Houses” in the nick of time.

“We got in the room with some friends and we wrote the song ‘Bigger Houses’ and we were like, ‘Man, this is a really beautiful representation of exactly where we are in our life. This kind of gratitude moment, gratitude era that we’re going through,'” says Dan.

“Bigger Houses” is Dan + Shay’s new single, and it’s approaching the top 40 of the country charts. Their Heartbreak On The Map Tour launches February 29. Tickets are available now at danandshay.com.

Coming up, Dan + Shay will join Reba McEntire, Chance The Rapper and John Legend as coaches on season 25 of The Voice, premiering February 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

