Buck Country Music News

Dance through heartbreak with Russell Dickerson’s ‘Happen to Me’

todayFebruary 21, 2025

Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

Russell Dickerson‘s new track, “Happen to Me,” has dropped — and it’s one he wants you to dance to if you’re mending a broken heart.

“‘Happen To Me’ is all about dancing through heartbreak. When we first started writing, I thought, ‘What’s a song that makes every girl want to get up and dance when it plays?’ So we kicked off the chorus with ‘Girls just want to have fun,’ and kept building from there,” Russell shares in a release.

“Happen to Me” is Russell’s latest release following his Bones EP. The project’s title track is currently in the top 40 of the country charts.

For tickets to Russell’s his upcoming Russellmania Tour, visit russelldickerson.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

