Dance through heartbreak with Russell Dickerson’s ‘Happen to Me’

Russell Dickerson‘s new track, “Happen to Me,” has dropped — and it’s one he wants you to dance to if you’re mending a broken heart.

“‘Happen To Me’ is all about dancing through heartbreak. When we first started writing, I thought, ‘What’s a song that makes every girl want to get up and dance when it plays?’ So we kicked off the chorus with ‘Girls just want to have fun,’ and kept building from there,” Russell shares in a release.