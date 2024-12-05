AD
Daniel Penny hit with new civil lawsuit from Jordan Neely’s father amid criminal trial

todayDecember 5, 2024

(NEW YORK) — The father of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who died after being placed in a chokehold by subway rider Daniel Penny, filed a civil lawsuit against Penny on Wednesday for negligent contact, assault and battery that led to Neely’s death.

Penny, a 25-year-old former Marine, put Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, in a six-minute-long chokehold after Neely boarded a subway car acting erratically, according to police. Witnesses described Neely yelling and moving erratically, with Penny’s attorneys calling Neely “insanely threatening,” when Penny put Neely in a chokehold.

The city’s medical examiner concluded Penny’s chokehold killed Neely.

“The aforesaid incident, injuries, and death were caused by reason of defendant Daniel Penny’s negligence,” the lawsuit alleged.

Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, requested damages “in such sum as a jury may find reasonable, fair, and just.”

Penny is currently on trial for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in Neely’s May 2023 death. Penny, 25, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The jury is currently deliberating the criminal trial.

Zachery is present in court this morning, seated alone in the courtroom gallery a few rows back from the jury box.

Penny’s attorneys were not immediately available for comment.

