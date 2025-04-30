Darius & Friends concert returns to the Ryman for 16th St. Jude benefit

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

For the 16th year in a row, Darius Rucker will kick off the week of CMA Fest with his annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

This year’s Darius & Friends benefit will take place Monday, June 2, at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

A 2008 visit to St. Jude inspired the show; the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman has raised more than $4.3 million for the cause.

The evening promises an “all-star roster of friends,” which in the past has featured Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Dan + Shay, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kenny Rogers.

Presales start Thursday, May 1, before becoming available to the public on Friday, May 2.