AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Darius & Friends concert returns to the Ryman for 16th St. Jude benefit

todayApril 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

For the 16th year in a row, Darius Rucker will kick off the week of CMA Fest with his annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. 

This year’s Darius & Friends benefit will take place Monday, June 2, at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. 

A 2008 visit to St. Jude inspired the show; the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman has raised more than $4.3 million for the cause. 

The evening promises an “all-star roster of friends,” which in the past has featured Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Dan + Shay, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kenny Rogers.

Presales start Thursday, May 1, before becoming available to the public on Friday, May 2.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%