Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker can’t wait for you to hear the record he made in London

todayJuly 8, 2025

Disney/Larry McCormack

Proud South Carolina native Darius Rucker recently fulfilled his dream of living in London for a while. 

Not only did he get to soak up some British culture, he also made his next record. 

“Being over in London has been amazing,” he says. “Making this record over there has been so much fun. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

“I met some good friends over there, so I love London,” he adds.

But Darius was anxious to get back to work in the U.S. 

“I just love getting to go out on the road, especially years like this year when you’re playing, you know, the markets you don’t get to play a lot,” he says. “It’s gonna be a fun year. I’m ready to go back out.”

Next up, Darius plays Waterside Pavilion in Solomons, Maryland, on July 10. 

You can hear Darius and his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates recreating their classic “Hold My Hand” on Scotty McCreery‘s “Bottle Rockets.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

