Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker cues up Songs of Summer on tour

todayFebruary 24, 2026

Darius Rucker’s Songs of Summer Tour (Live Nation)

If you’re longing for warmer weather, Darius Rucker’s giving you something to look forward to with his just-announced Songs of Summer Tour. 

“For me, it’s not summer if we’re not playing music outdoors,” he says. “When I think of the concerts I love attending, it’s the people, the hits and the hot summer air… there’s nothing that compares, so Songs of Summer in a lot of ways is my nod to being in that moment together.”

The 20-city run kicks off June 4 in Toledo, Ohio, and wraps Aug. 1 in Indianapolis. Lauren Alaina, George Birge, Evan Honer, Old Crow Medicine Show, Robert Randolph and Austin Williams will join him along the way.

Most tickets go on sale Friday, with select shows opening up in March. 

Prior to his Songs of Summer jaunt, Darius will play his Big Band Gala April 7 at Charleston’s Gaillard Center. Proceeds will help music education in Charleston County Schools and the Carolyn G. Rucker Nursing Scholarship, named after his mother. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

