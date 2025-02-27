Darius Rucker follows in the footsteps of presidents — onto the golf course

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Darius Rucker loves to hit the links, so it only seems fitting they should name him the Ambassador of Golf.

This summer, the Northern Ohio Golf Charities & Foundation will do exactly that at a fundraiser for the foundation. The ceremony‘s set to take place June 19 in Akron, Ohio, and includes dinner, entertainment and the chance to rub elbows with the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman.

Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush have all received the honor.