AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker follows in the footsteps of presidents — onto the golf course

todayFebruary 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Darius Rucker loves to hit the links, so it only seems fitting they should name him the Ambassador of Golf.

This summer, the Northern Ohio Golf Charities & Foundation will do exactly that at a fundraiser for the foundation. The ceremony‘s set to take place June 19 in Akron, Ohio, and includes dinner, entertainment and the chance to rub elbows with the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman.

Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush have all received the honor. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%