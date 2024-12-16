Darius Rucker has a movie he watches ‘four times every Christmas’

ABC

Is there a movie you have to revisit every year during the festive season?

Darius Rucker has not one but two, and he says they’re his favorite holiday movies of all time.

“There are so many great movies that I can think of just off the top of my head that are great Christmas movies. But it would be a tie between Miracle on 34th Street, which is still just great acting [and a] great movie. I just love it. I love watching it. I watch it probably four times every Christmas and cry at the end every time. And I love Elf,” Darius shares.

“I just think Elf is one of the absolute great stories and just funniest movies I’ve ever seen and it just happens to be a Christmas movie,” he says. “It’s one of my favorite movies.”

If you need more Christmas albums to listen to this season, you can check out Darius’ 2014 record, Home For The Holidays, wherever you listen to music.