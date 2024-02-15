AD
Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker to release new memoir, ‘Life’s Too Short’

todayFebruary 15, 2024

Dey Street Books

Acclaimed singer, guitarist and songwriter Darius Rucker is adding author to his resume.

The “Wagon Wheel” singer has announced his new book, Life’s Too Short, arriving May 28. Published by Dey Street Books, the memoir will chronicle Darius’ life journey, childhood years, chart-topping career with Hootie & The Blowfish, success as a country singer and the various hardships faced in between.

“If I look back at my life and try to see into my past, everything seems blurry. But then I lean in and start to hear something. Melodies. Chords. Harmonies. Lyrics,” Darius tells People.

“This book is the story of my life as told through 23 songs that took me away, soaring, starting at ground level, living in a poor but happy home, never wanting for much more, enjoying what I had, even when times got tough, because I had my escape, my refuge, my music,” he adds.

Life’s Too Short is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

