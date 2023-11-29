AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker’s headed to Hollywood soon

todayNovember 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Larry McCormack

Darius Rucker is set to receive his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The announcement arrived via a press release on November 28.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor the very talented Darius Rucker,” shared Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I think he will be happy to know that his mentor and friend Charley Pride’s star is a few feet away from his star.”

The “Wagon Wheel” hitmaker joins the ranks of country artists with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, including Dolly PartonTim McGrawShania TwainBlake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.

Darius’ dedication ceremony takes place December 4 at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be livestreamed at walkoffame.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%