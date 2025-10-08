AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker’s ready to tie the knot with girlfriend Emily Deahl

todayOctober 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Darius Rucker (Disney/Larry McCormack)

Darius Rucker has gotten down on one knee and popped the question. 

The country star and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman announced his engagement to girlfriend Emily Deahl on Instagram, along with photos of him barefoot making the proposal.

“Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known,” he captioned the post. “The day I met you I knew I didn’t want to go another one without you. Now I don’t have to.”

Darius was previously married to Beth Leonard for 20 years before they went their separate ways in 2020.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%