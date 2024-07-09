AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Dartmouth fraternity member’s death prompts hazing investigation

todayJuly 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD

(HANOVER, N.H.) — The death of a Dartmouth College student and fraternity member has prompted a hazing investigation, police said.

Won Jang, 20, was reported missing Sunday afternoon, having been last seen the prior night by the docks of the Connecticut River on the school’s New Hampshire campus.

Search and rescue teams found his body offshore Sunday evening.

His cause of death has not yet been determined, but police said they do not suspect foul play.

Hanover Police Chief Charles Dennis said in an interview with New Hampshire ABC affiliate WMUR they are investigating whether hazing played a role in the student’s death.

“There is some evidence of alcohol involved, certainly from witnesses and talking with things like that. Again, that’s all part of our investigation,” Dennis said. “We did receive an anonymous email this morning through the college that there may be some hazing involved, so we certainly will look into that aspect, too.”

Friends of Jang said he had attended a social gathering by the river that night thrown by his fraternity and a sorority, and that alcohol had been present, according to student newspaper The Dartmouth.

Jang, a biomedical engineering major from Middletown, Delaware, was a member of Beta Alpha Omega, according to the fraternity’s website.

In January, Beta Alpha Omega was subject to disciplinary action for an undisclosed incident, The Dartmouth reported.

Spokespeople for the college and the fraternity did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

One of Jang’s friends, Kledian Marinaj, told WMUR he was an “amazing guy” who always had “a smile on his face.”

“I had just been talking to him to make plans to grab a meal sometime,” Marinaj said. “Of course, I was very upset when I first got the news, so I met up with friends around here, and we went on a walk, talking about all the great things about Won, about how he makes jokes and makes people laugh.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%