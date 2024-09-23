Dasha intentionally offers snapshots of her life on ‘What Happens Now? Deluxe’

Giving her debut country album What Happens Now? the deluxe treatment wasn’t a happenstance decision for Dasha.

She had wanted to expand the project from the get-go, so much so that she intentionally omitted some songs from the regular version.

“Two of them are ones that didn’t make the original album because I wanted them to be the extra push on the deluxe,” Dasha tells ABC Audio. “A couple of them were written, like, very recent ones, and I just fell in love with these songs and I felt like [they] rounded out the whole story of the album.”