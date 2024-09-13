AD
Buck Country Music News

Dasha wraps an era with ‘What Happens Now? Deluxe’

todaySeptember 13, 2024

Courtesy of Warner Records

Dasha has given her debut country record, What Happens Now?, the deluxe treatment.

Expanded with an additional five tracks, What Happens Now? Deluxe features Dasha’s hit single “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” and the newly released “Bye Bye Bye,” which dropped with a music video on Friday.

“I’ve never really felt at home in any other space until the Country genre. Releasing the deluxe version of What Happens Now? feels like the end of an era,” Dasha shares in her press statement. “I’m really proud of this project and the chapter we created together and it has set me up for even better and brighter things in the future.”

“The world of Country generously opened their arms so big for me and my debut,” she continues. “Artists like Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and Keith Urban have really encouraged me to go bigger and bolder while doing what I love as a human and an artist. For that, I’ll be forever thankful.”

Dasha’s currently on her Dashville, U.S.A tour, with upcoming shows in New York, Denver, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta and more. Tickets are available now on Dasha’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

