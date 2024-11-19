AD
National News

Daughter desperate to find driver who killed dad in hit-and-run: ‘Please come clean’

todayNovember 19, 2024

KABC

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Police and relatives are pleading with the public to help find the driver who struck and killed a father of three in a hit-and-run in Los Angeles.

Oscar Guardado was riding his bike home in south Los Angeles when he was hit by a car just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The driver fled and Guardado, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are now asking the public to help identify the suspect’s car, described by a witness as a dark, four-door sedan, LAPD Sgt. Gabriel Nily said at a news conference Monday.

There’s no video of the collision, Nily said, but video does show many witnesses were in the area at the time.

Guardado leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter, a 17-year-old son and a 14-year-old son.

“He was the best dad for us three in every way. He never gave up on us,” Guardado’s daughter, Angeles Guardado, who started a GoFundMe for the family, told ABC News on Tuesday. “We were always his first priority. And I just want people to know that he was a hard-working dad.”

“It hurts losing a parent. And honestly, I just want to know more information” about the hit-and-run, she said. “It hurt us seeing our own father in a casket. It hurt us to see that we won’t even be getting messages from our father saying that he loves us and to be careful.”

“I really want to know who the person was, and what was the reason,” she said.

Police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest and prosecution.

“I’m just looking for justice,” Angeles Guardado said at the news conference.

“Please come clean,” she said.

Written by: ABC News

