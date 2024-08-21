AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dave Edmunds’ singles revisited in new box set coming this fall

todayAugust 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Omnivore Recordings

Welsh rocker Dave Edmunds is revisiting his time with Swan Song records with a new box set coming this fall.

Swan Songs: The Singles 1976–1981, out Oct. 27, will feature 39 songs, made up of both the A and B sides of his released singles during that time period.

Tracks on the album have all been remastered and include such tunes as “Here Comes The Weekend,” which was cowritten with Nick Lowe; covers of John Fogerty’s “Almost Saturday Night” and Bob Seger’s “Get Out of Denver”; “Queen of Hearts,” a track made famous by Juice Newton; “Bad Is Bad,” which later became a hit for Huey Lewis & the News; and “Girls Talk,” written by Elvis Costello.

Swan Songs: The Singles 1976–1981 will be released as two-LP and two-CD sets. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%