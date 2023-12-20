AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dave Grohl drawings being auctioned for charity

todayDecember 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/ABC

Two Dave Grohl drawings are going up for auction.

The pieces were done by the Foo Fighters frontman during the band’s headlining set at New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now festival in September.

One drawing is titled “How to Make a DIY Beer Bong,” while the other is called “How to Sneak Hash into a Concert,” both of which we think are pretty self-explanatory. The auction is open now through December 27 at 3 p.m. PT via the platform Propeller.

Proceeds will benefit various local charities. For more info, visit Propeller.la.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%