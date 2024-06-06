AD
Dave Grohl, Flea & more featured in upcoming Butthole Surfers documentary

todayJune 6, 2024

Dave Grohl and Flea are among the artists featured in an upcoming documentary about the band Butthole Surfers.

The film, titled The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt, follows the “Pepper” outfit’s career, delving into their history of infamously chaotic live shows, which featured nudity, drugs and firearms, as well as their influence on alternative bands to come.

“The first phone call that I had talking to Kurt [Cobain], I was happy to find that he was also a Butthole Surfers fan,” Grohl says in the doc’s trailer. “If you listen to, like, early Nirvana stuff I think that sort of chaos came from his love of the Butthole Surfers.”

Also in the trailer, which you can watch on YouTube, are Sonic Youth‘s Thurston Moore, Ice-T, Henry Rollins and the late Steve Albini, as well as the Butthole Surfers members.

Butthole Surfers last performed in 2017. In an interview published in March by ﻿The Guardian﻿, guitarist Paul Leary shared that the band’s received “six-figure offers to play live,” but they’ve turned them down.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

