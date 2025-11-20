AD
Dave Grohl launches limited custom edition signature guitar with Gibson

todayNovember 20, 2025

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

Dave Grohl has announced a new custom version of his signature guitar with Gibson.

The Dave Grohl DG-335 Limited Edition comes in an Alpine White finish, which the Foo Fighters frontman has been playing with live since 2021. Only 50 pieces will be available, and each one features a sound hole label signed by Grohl.

Should you have $11,999 to spend on what Gibson calls a “piece of rock history,” you can order your DG-335 Limited Edition now via Gibson.com. It will also be available at the Gibson Garage locations in Nashville and London.

Grohl first launched his signature DG-335 guitar in 2024.

You can catch Grohl live on the upcoming Foo Fighters stadium tour, which launches in the U.S. in August. The Foos also released a new single, “Asking for a Friend,” in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

