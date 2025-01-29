Dave Grohl, Ozzy Osbourne, Maynard James Keenan donate signed guitars to MusiCares charity auction

ABC/Randy Holmes

Artists including Dave Grohl, Ozzy Osbourne and Tool‘s Maynard James Keenan have contributed signed guitars to the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.

The Foo Fighters frontman autographed a 2016 Gibson Les Paul Standard, which is expected to fetch between $1,000 and $2,000.

Meanwhile, Ozzy and Keenan signed a 2024 Gibson Les Paul Standard along with all the other participants in the Prince of Darkness’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, including Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica‘s Robert Trujillo, Wolfgang Van Halen, Black Label Society‘s Zakk Wylde, Billy Idol, Jack Black and producer Andrew Watt. That’s also expected to sell for between $1,000 and $2,000.

Others donating items to the auction include Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Metallica‘s James Hetfield and The Rolling Stones.

The auction takes place Sunday in-person in Santa Monica, California, and online via JuliensAuctions.com. It will raise money for MusiCares, which “provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.”

In other fundraising news, Pearl Jam is raffling off a signed guitar and poster to support Los Angeles fire relief efforts. You can enter that now through April 11 via the site Fandiem.com.