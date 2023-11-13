AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dave Grohl performs Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” alongside daughter Violet during LA show

todayNovember 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Dave Grohl rocked with his daughter Violet onstage for a joint rendition of Nirvana‘s “Heart-Shaped Box” during a concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11.

The Foo Fighters frontman reprised his Nirvana role on drums while Violet handled lead vocals. Footage of the father-daughter jam was posted to Instagram by rock TV personality Matt Pinfield, who was in attendance.

According to setlist.fm, the show, which featured longtime David Bowie pianist Mike Garson, saw Dave and Violet performing a variety of Bowie covers, including “The Man Who Sold the World,” which Nirvana famously covered on MTV Unplugged. They also sang the Foos song “Show Me How.”

Garson shared photo from the concert in a social media post. “What a wonderful night together!” the caption reads.

Dave and Violet previously performed “Heart-Shaped Box” in 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%